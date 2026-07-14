Mumbai rains: When will it shower again? Here’s what IMD says

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness only isolated spells of light drizzle over the next few days. (Express photo)

After days of relentless rain followed by sweltering heat, Mumbai is in the middle of a brief monsoon break. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not forecast any heavy rainfall over the coming days, moderate showers are expected to return from Saturday (July 18).

When will it rain in Mumbai again?

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness only isolated spells of light drizzle over the next few days. Rain activity is expected to gradually pick up from July 18, bringing moderate showers and generally cloudy skies.

However, heavy rainfall similar to the spells that lashed the city during the first week of July is unlikely until the end of the month, weather observers said.