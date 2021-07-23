Mumbai: Four of a family dead as ‘dilapidated’ 3-storey house collapses in Govandi

Four people were killed after a ground plus one storey residential structure collapsed at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Friday morning Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 23-07-2021, Mumbai

Around 50 days after the civic corporation issued a notice declaring a ground-plus-two-storey structure to be in a dilapidated condition, the house in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area collapsed early Friday leaving four persons of a family dead and seven others injured. The incident comes a month after 12 people, including nine of a family, were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in the Malwani area of Malad (West).

On Friday, at least six persons were inside the house on plot number 3 when it came crashing down around 4.30 am, leaving two other adjacent structures damaged, local residents said. Five persons in these two neighbouring houses have received injuries but are stable.

BMC’s disaster management cell had pressed seven fire engines, one rescue van, two earthmovers and one dumper into action for search and rescue operation, officials said, adding civic staff along with local residents continued to clear debris till late evening. The civic body, which has evacuated two to three nearby houses as a precautionary measure, will also pull down the remaining of the “dilapidated” structure.

According to local residents, the Shaikh family had purchased the house and moved in just six months back. While house owner Parvej Shaikh (50) and his mother Subara (72), escaped with injuries, four other members of the family – father Zabir Shaikh (80), wife Shamshad (45), daughters Neha (22) and Farheen (19) – died. Parvej and his mother are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and are stable, civic officials said.

Parvej’s brother Yaseen Shaikh, who lives nearby, said the incident happened around early in the morning when everyone was asleep. “We don’t know how it collapsed because the structure was in good condition as some repair work had been undertaken before the family moved in six months back,” he told The Indian Express.

Yaseen said his brother had constructed one floor and a shed after he purchased the property. A neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, however, claimed they had cautioned Parvej not to construct an additional floor and shed as the foundation of the structure was weak. “When they started the construction, we advised them not to add additional storey as the foundation had not been strengthened,” the neighbour said.

Mahendra Ubale, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M-east ward (Govandi), meanwhile, said they had issued a notice last month to the house owner stating that the structure was in a dilapidated condition. “On June 1, our team had issued a notice, warning them about the dilapidated condition of the house. We have now evacuated the nearby houses and damaged portions of this structure will be demolished completely,” he said.

Ubale added that as per the civic body’s records, the house was supposed to be a ground-plus-one storey structure. “However, our June notice was only about its dilapidated condition,” he added.

As the house collapsed, it also damaged one located across a bylane and another adjacent structure. Mohammad Sharif Qureshi, a neighbour, said three members of his family received injuries due to the collapse. “My entire house has been damaged but luckily we were rescued on time. All our documents and other belongings are now stuck under the debris. I don’t know what to do,” he said.