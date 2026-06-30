Mumbai reels under rain deficit in June, IMD sounds season’s first red alert in MMR

Despite continuous showers over the past one week, records show that the city failed to meet its average rainfall quota for the month of June. (File Photo)

Amid delayed onset of monsoon, Mumbai reeled under a rain deficit of over 25 percent in June despite heavy downpour over the past week.

However, after a dry June, the region is in for a wet start to July with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert of extreme rainfall in Mumbai and Thane from July 1 while Raigad district has been placed under a red alert on July 2.

For the third consecutive day, Mumbai woke up to moderate spells of rainfall on Tuesday with the Santacruz station receiving 28 mm rain between Monday and Tuesday while the coastal station in Colaba logged 32 mm rainfall.