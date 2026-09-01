Mumbai rain: After a dry August, will September bring relief? What IMD predicts

After a prolonged wet spell in July, Mumbai and the extended metropolitan region saw only patchy spells of drizzle in August, with heavy rainfall largely eluding the city. (Express photo)

Mumbai ended August with a rainfall deficit, receiving just 35 per cent of its monthly average amid strengthening El Niño conditions and inactive weather systems, making it South Mumbai’s second-driest August in a decade.

For September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall and a rise in maximum temperature. The IMD said Mumbai is likely to continue receiving drizzle in the coming days, bringing respite to the city.

After a prolonged wet spell in July, Mumbai and the extended metropolitan region saw only patchy spells of drizzle in August, with heavy rainfall largely eluding the city.

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IMD data showed that the Santacruz observatory recorded 318 mm rainfall between August 1 and 31 morning, 57 per cent of its August average of 560.8 mm. Colaba recorded 164.2 mm, against its average of 471.9 mm, a deficit of 65 per cent.