Mumbai: 11 flights cancelled, passengers wait for over 18 hrs

WITH HEAVY rains lashing Mumbai, 28 flights were affected on Saturday. Several passengers spent the entire night waiting at the airport, even as the roof in certain waiting areas at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport started leaking.

Advertising

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), 11 flights — seven departures and four arrivals — were cancelled during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They included an Air India flight and three Indigo flights bound for Mumbai, and five Indigo flights, and an Air India and Emirates each scheduled for departure.

“We were supposed to fly to Delhi on Friday night. The flights were rescheduled thrice,” said Dr Sucheta Bhonde, who planned to visit Haridwar and Mussoorie from Delhi.

Bhonde was scheduled to fly with a group of 16 tourists in GoAir (G8-2508 ) at 12.05 am and arrive in Delhi by 2.10 am. The first flight was rescheduled and the group was assured that they would take the next flight at 3 am. But they were later asked to shift to the domestic terminal (T1) for a flight at 6 am.

Advertising

“We were made to wait for two hours at the international airport’s parking for a bus that would take us to the domestic terminal. The airlines could not arrange for a bus on time and we missed the 6 am flight,” Bhonde said.

Finally, the group was given tickets for a 6.20 pm flight on Saturday, 18 hours after their original flight was cancelled.

“Keeping the adverse weather and the passengers in mind, the contingency plan at MIAL was activated. Furthermore, food, water and transportation were arranged for the passengers,” a spokesperson from MIAL said.

Gopi Nair, who planned to visit Nainital from Delhi, said: “The entire night, the airlines did arrange for food.” He added that with rain, flight departures remained uncertain. “Several passengers were accommodated in other flights once the rain stopped but our seats were not confirmed,” he added.

With a four-month-old baby, Snehal Chauhan spent the entire night at the airport after her flight was cancelled. Due to heavy rainfall, she and her husband were forced to stay put at the waiting lounge until another flight was scheduled for Saturday evening.

Nair, who accompanied the couple, said: “It is difficult to spend an entire night sleepless and that too with a baby. No special arrangement was made for them. Finally, we had to fight with the airlines officials. In the morning, our tour agency provided us refreshments.”

Apart from 11 cancellations, nine flights had to be diverted to other cities and eight were forced to do multiple go around before landing due to poor visibility and heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The airport also suffered from leaks after heavy downpour dislocated the pipeline in ceiling, causing water to drip inside waiting areas. An airport official said the pipeline was fixed during the night, and staffers kept wiping the floor clean to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, a Vistara aircraft, parked at the airport, sustained minor damages after strong wind forced a baggage container to collide with the aircraft’s belly. No injuries were reported.

The airport also faced waterlogging problems on Friday night. “MIAL’s on duty staff relentlessly worked on the ground so that the passengers could commute hassle-free. Within a few minutes, the issue was addressed and subsequently, the water level was brought down with de-watering pumps,” the MIAL spokesperson said.

Flight operations normalised by Saturday morning when the heavy showers reduced to a drizzle in the western suburbs.

Advertising

The Mumbai Police reported slow moving traffic on most arterial roads but said that the situation was better than on Friday evening, when heavy waterlogging resulted in vehicles being stranded across the city. The traffic police said that vehicles were moving slow on the both the Western Express and Eastern Express highways. Traffic movement was also paralysed on LBS Road in Kurla, Hindmata Junction in Parel, Andheri, Khar, Ram Nagar subways and at King’s Circle on Friday.