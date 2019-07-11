Mumbai: Railways releases pink book; allocates Rs 6,346 cr to WR, Rs 7,955 cr to CR

The Indian Railways has allocated Rs 6,346 crore to Western Railway (WR) and Rs 7,955 crore to Central Railway (CR) in its pink book issued on Wednesday. The allotment of about Rs 14,000 crore is an increase of at least eight per cent over last year’s budget.

Even as Maharashtra is set to go to elections later this year, Centre had made no allotments for any new projects in the city’s suburban railway network. In a boost to the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) 2, 3 and 3A, however, an allocation of Rs 570 crore was made for 2019-20.

15-coach locals between Virar and Andheri by 2020

To increase passenger capacity, 15-coach local trains will ply between Andheri and Virar corridor. Officials said the new trains will start plying by 2020 and the WR has received Rs 12 crore for the project in the budget.

According to a senior WR officer, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has recently seen a huge rise in population. The stretch between Borivali-Virar, the officer said, has subsequently also seen a huge growth in passenger traffic due to which local trains were running fully packed. To increase the capacity of local trains, 15-coach trains have been planned on the route. The project’s estimated cost is Rs 56 crore.

Currently, the WR has five trains with 15 coaches, which runs 54 services daily between Churchgate and Dhanu.

The officer added the work to expand platform between Andheri and Virar will be completed by 2020. The work has been going on for the past two years.

The CR, meanwhile, has received Rs 4 crore in the fiscal for extending platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The extension will allow 24-coach long-distance trains to operate from its four platforms.

Mumbai Urban Transport Projects

To speed up the work of big railway projects under MUTP (2,3 and 3A), the Union government has allocated Rs 244.92 crore for MUTP 2, Rs 283.78 crore for MUTP 3 and Rs 50 crore for MUTP 3A, which had received clearance in March.

The MUTP-2 includes laying of fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva, and Kurla and CSMT, and a sixth line between Mumbai Central and Borivali. All the three projects have been under construction since 2008-09.

While work under MUTP-3 is in initial stages, land acquisition is underway for two key projects – the Panvel-Karjat new corridor and Virar-Dahanu quadrupling.

Other than MUTP, the WR has received Rs 31 crore for the works on rail overbridges (RoBs) between Churchgate and Virar. The CR has received Rs10 crore for the works of foot overbridges (FoBs).

Projects under MUTP-3A

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) submitted a list of 13 projects under MUTP-3(A), from which two projects – CSMT-Panvel elevated corridor and Panvel-Virar elevated corridor – were sent back for reconsideration. Nine other projects have received Rs 50 crore for 2019-20. The overall cost of the MUTP-3A is Rs 33,500 crore, and includes projects like AC locals, extension of fifth and sixth lines from Borivali to Virar, extension of harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, third and fourth lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, fourth line between Kalyan and Asangaon.

67.62-km track between Kalyan and Kasara

Other than MUTP and FOB works, the CR has been allocated Rs160 crore for the current fiscal for laying a third line between Kalyan and Kasara. The 67.62-km track is expected to be laid with an estimated cost of Rs 913 crore.

For Panvel-Kalamboli coaching terminus phase-1, Rs 89 crore has been sanctioned for the current fiscal. Overall cost of the project is Rs 118 crore. For extension of automatic ticket-vending machines (ATVM), Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for 2019-20.

Rs 112 cr allocated for track renewal

To prevent failures on railway tracks on CR, nearly Rs 112 crore has been allocated for track renewal work for which Mumbai-Kalyan has received Rs 28 crore, Kalyan-Igatpuri Rs 26 crore, Diva-Panvel-Roha Rs 9.52 crore, Kalyan-Lonavala Rs15 crore, Thane-Vashi Rs 8.33 crore, Neral-Matheran Rs 3.07 crore and CSMT-Panvel Rs.9.87 crore (including CSMT yard).