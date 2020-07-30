Mumbai: Railways relaxes speed restrictions between Khar, Bandra

The move has enabled local trains and long-distance trains to move at a full speed of 100 kmph, sanctioned speed of the section against the previously permissible limit of up to 60 kmph. The move has enabled local trains and long-distance trains to move at a full speed of 100 kmph, sanctioned speed of the section against the previously permissible limit of up to 60 kmph.

To Facilitate the smooth movement of trains on the suburban section, the Western Railway (WR) on Thursday relaxed speed restrictions imposed on a 1.5-km section between Khar and Bandra. It is one of the longest speed restrictions between Mumbai Central and Virar, which was affecting train movement.

The move has enabled local trains and long-distance trains to move at a full speed of 100 kmph, sanctioned speed of the section against the previously permissible limit of up to 60 kmph. According to officials, this will enable every train to save up to 30 seconds while crossing the section and further have a similar effect on the movement of other trains.

According to officials from the WR, at least 17 turnout points, where trains switch from one track to the other, had to be moved and another 400 m of track was moved to enable the relaxation. Sumit Thakur, chief PRO of the WR, said, “The lockdown came in handy to complete the challenging task, which required tracks to be shifted. Both suburban and long-distance trains will now move at an enhanced speed.”

The WR has also completed the construction of another foot overbridge between Andheri and Jogeshwari, which is the fourth to be completed and commissioned during the lockdown.

