Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway’s suburban section tomorrow

The Mumbai suburban section of the Central Railway will have a mega block on Sunday for various engineering and maintenance works.

The block will be between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidya Vihar on the Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

Down slow services leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted to the down fast line between CSMT and Vidya Vihar stations with stops at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations. It will be re-diverted to the Down slow line after Vidya Vihar.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar station between 10.40 am and 3.52 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line between Vidya Vihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, with stops at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

The Western Railway will also be operating a jumbo block of five hours on Sunday. The block will be on the Up and Down lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm. The block will also be between Kurla and Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday

Down Harbour line services to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel, leaving from CSMT between 10.34 am and 3.39 pm. Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla, and Panvel and Vashi during the block period.

Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel via Main Line and Transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” an official said.