Mumbai: Railways allows teachers to use local trains

Teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the Covid-19 pandemic, railway officials said on Friday.

In a joint release, Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR), which operate the suburban system in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said permission has been granted with immediate effect.

Valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the pandemic were a must.

Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad had on Wednesday announced that permission to travel in local trains will soon be granted to all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools, who have been mandated to attend schools.

Through a notification last week, the school education department had made attending schools compulsory for 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff with immediate effect.

The state disaster managment, relief and rehabilitation department had on November 6 written to central and western railway authorities to allow school teachers and non-teaching staff to use local train services.

Currently, 3,141 suburban services are being run daily.

