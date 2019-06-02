Mumbai: Traffic density on CSMT-Panvel and Panvel-Virar elevated corridors to be studied

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is set to join hands with RITES Limited, a multi-disciplinary consultancy organisation under the Railways, to study traffic density on the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel and Panvel-Virar elevated corridors.

Advertising

The two infrastructure projects had been left out of NITI Aayog funding in the past on the ground that the viability of the projects had to be reviewed.

MD of MRVC, R S Khurana, said: “MRVC is going take help from RITES Limited to study traffic on both the corridors… Also, in future, Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro line will run parallel to the CSMT-Panvel corridor and it needs to be studied whether both projects would get enough commuters.”

“After we receive a report from RITES, a proposal will be sent to the Niti Aayog again,” he added.

Advertising

In April, the NITI Aayog had given a grant to Mumbai Urban Transport Projects 3A (MUTP-3A) worth Rs 54,000. However, CSMT-Panvel and Panvel-Virar elevated corridors under MUTP-3A did not make the cut. The Niti Aayog asked the MRVC to review the viability of these projects as many other infrastructure projects are planned on the same stretch, such as the Metro and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link corridor.

A senior official from MRVC, which is implementing MUTP-3A, said: “Currently, our main focus is to get sanctioned projects on fast track. For MUTP-3A MRVC has written to the Union finance ministry. Once we get its nod, we will approach financial institutions for funds. For MUTP-3, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has agreed to give a loan of Rs 3,500 crore.”