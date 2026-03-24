For Disabled Commuters, Reserved Spaces on Mumbai Trains Remain Out of Reach

Railway authorities said multiple measures are being undertaken, including regular drives against unauthorised entry into reserved coaches, action under the Railway Act. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar on March 11 issued a warning to police personnel against travelling in coaches reserved for persons with disabilities or escorting accused through them, stressing strict legal action for violations.

Unauthorised entry of able-bodied commuters into coaches reserved for persons with disabilities remains a persistent issue across Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Year-wise data shows that violations on Central Railway have risen from 10,852 cases in 2022 to 13,667 in 2024, and dipped slightly to 13,500 in 2025. Western Railway data also shows nearly 12,000 cases in 2024 with a slight dip to 11,900 cases in 2025

There is however no data on how many policemen were booked for the violation of travelling in cars reserved for disabled