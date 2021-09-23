Mumbai: Railway Police rescues 2 women attempting suicide

Officers from the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), while on patrolling duty at Dahisar and Kurla stations on Tuesday, saved the lives of two women who attempted suicide on the tracks.

This year, the number of suicides on railway premises has risen to 42 till August, a significant rise compared to previous years (See box).

The first incident took place around 4 pm at Dahisar station. A 72-year-old woman was trying to jump in front of a train from platform 4 when patrolling policemen stopped her. She claimed she was facing harassment at home.

The second incident took place around 4.30 pm at Kurla station. A 46-year-old woman was trying to jump on the tracks from platform 1 when she was caught by policemen. When inquired, she said she was fed up with fights at home.

“A police team escorted her to her residence. We counseled her…,” said Smita Dhakne, senior inspector of Kurla GRP.