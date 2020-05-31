Mumbai: Railway police ASI who tested positive dies

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2020 3:08:19 am
Assistant Sub-Inspector, Suresh Hatankar, with Mumbai Railway Police died Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, the first casualty in city railway police force. He had been on leave since May 19, as he was diabetic and belonged to the high-risk group.
