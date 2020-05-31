Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

Mumbai: Railway police ASI who tested positive dies

ASI Suresh Hatankar, who died Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, is the first casualty in city railway police force.

| Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2020 3:08:19 am
ASI dies, Mumbai railway police, coronavirus cases, Covid 19 death, Mumbai news, Indian express news He had been on leave since May 19, as he was diabetic and belonged to the high-risk group. (Representational)

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Suresh Hatankar, with Mumbai Railway Police died Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, the first casualty in city railway police force. He had been on leave since May 19, as he was diabetic and belonged to the high-risk group.

