Mumbai: Railway engineer held for taking bribe, says Police

The police found fake purchase orders and stamps from the accused persons. (Representational)

A senior section engineer with Indian Railways working in the division that deals with issuing tenders was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on Friday. The accused identified as Anil Ahirwar (52) along with four others allegedly took a bribe of Rs 2.73 crore from a Gujarat-based trader by promising him a tender for hose pipes required in trains.

After the complainant did not get the tender, he approached the police and an FIR was registered on October 28. Soon the crime branch (unit XI) arrested three persons in the case identified as Mayur Solanki, Kiran Chauhan and Subhash Solanki. The police found fake purchase orders and stamps from the accused persons.

During the questioning of the trio, the name of Ahirwar came up. The police found that Subhash had met the complainant in 2018 and introduced him to the other accused. Ahirwar told him that he was a railway employee and had inside knowledge about the tendering process, an officer said.

“Accordingly, they took around Rs 2.73 crore from the complainant promising him high returns once he bagged the tender for hose pipes. When he did not get the tender, the complainant approached the police and an FIR was registered,” an officer added.

A police team had been looking for Ahirwar and another accused. Eventually they received a tip-off that Ahirwar was in Gwalior following which a team went there and arrested him. Ahirwar along with another accused was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till November 3.

Man arrested with tiger teeth worth Rs 8 lakh

Mumbai: The state forest department arrested a 47-year-old man in possession of eight tiger teeth in Byculla, Mumbai, on Friday. The accused, Kailash Jagtap, is a resident of Igatpuri in Nashik district, police said. Officials of the forest department and unit I of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had laid a trap for Jagtap on Friday afternoon after receiving information that he would be meeting a buyer in Byculla. The police have valued the teeth at Rs 8 lakh.

“Jagtap claimed that he bought the teeth from some tribals who had hunted the tigers. We are making further inquiries into the sources of the teeth and the buyer,” said an offier. ENS

