Mumbai: Railway engineer among three arrested for duping trader

The trader waited for several months to hear back from the accused about whether the tender had been assigned to him and if the railways would sanction money to him. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested three persons, including a section engineer in the railways, for allegedly duping a trader on the promise of helping him bag a lucrative Indian Railways tender. The accused allegedly accepted Rs 2.76 crore in commission from the Gujarat-based trader.

In his complaint to the police, the trader claimed the accused had assured his bid to supply hose pipes to link railway carriages would be selected if he paid them the commission. On the basis of the assurance, he placed an order for the material with a supplier.

“The accused first took Rs 1.44 crore from the trader to issue purchase orders and invoices. The documents and seal were later found to be forged,” said an official at Unit XI of the crime branch.

Later, the accused took a commission of Rs 72 lakh, claiming a fresh tender had been issued.

The trader waited for several months to hear back from the accused about whether the tender had been assigned to him and if the railways would sanction money to him. “When the accused kept making excuses, the trader asked them to return his money. But they refused and threatened to implicate him in a criminal offence instead,” said the official. After the trader approached the crime branch, officials arrested the three men from multiple locations on Tuesday. “We are examining the extent to which the section engineer is involved,” said the official.

