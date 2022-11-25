Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation seeks nod from Bombay HC to fell 24.57 hectares of mangroves

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has approached the Bombay High Court (HC) recently for the felling of 24.57 hectares (ha) of mangroves for the ongoing Virar-Dahanu Road line quadrupling work on Western Railway (WR), said an official from the corporation, the implementing authority for the project. “For cutting of mangroves, prior permission from the court is required and thus we have filed a writ petition for the same,” said the official. He said the Corporation has secured in-principle approval from the Forest department for the same.

For the quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road on WR, a total of 29.14 ha of private land is required, of which 22.60 ha land has been acquired. The project also needs 10.26 ha of government land, of which a total 8.37 ha of land has been acquired and acquisition of the remaining land is in process, while the entire forest land of 3.77 ha has been acquired.

However, the project requires Forest department’s clearance for 26.51 ha of land (3.77 ha of forest land and the remaining for Railway land). The forest land also includes cutting of mangrove (24.57 ha), as per the MRVC.

The 64-km-long Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project on WR, proposed under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III in 2015, will provide an extension to the existing suburban service running between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. The sanctioned cost for this under- construction project is Rs 3,578 crore and the completion target is March 2025.

Currently, the implementing agency is carrying out construction of the station building, service building, staff quarters and platform for Virar and Vaitarna stations. The work contract was awardedin August end this year. The contract for excavation and bridges, in two phases, was awarded in July 2021. Work on 22 bridges has been completed and it is in progress on nine bridges.