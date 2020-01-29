Mumbai: Rail roko at Kanjurmarg station briefly disrupts Central line services

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai to protest CAA, NRC. The Bahujan Kranti Morcha staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai to protest CAA, NRC.

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha Wednesday staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai, briefly disrupting Central railway services. The protest began a little before 7.55 am, and services resumed around 20 minutes later at 8.15 am.

The rail roko was organised by the Waman Meshram of Bahujan Kranti Morcha to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Trains restarted at 8.16 hours. All lines traffic normal now,” Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway PRO wrote on Twitter.

As rail services were held up, the slow line trains began running late and passengers were stranded. However, fast line traffic operation was unaffected by protesters.

