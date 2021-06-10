Mumbai: Rail & road traffic thrown out of gear

On the harbour line, the CSMT-Vashi section, including Bandra-Goregaon line traffic, was suspended at 10.20 am. (File)

As heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday, traffic on Central Railway (CR) came to halt as rail tracks were submerged in water at major stations like Sion, Chunabhatti, Vadala and Kurla, leading to suspension of trains on the central and harbour line.

The BEST buses, too, had to divert routes owing to waterlogging on various roads. Office-goers were stranded for hours in trains, railways stations and roads.

The Railway suspended CSMT-Thane section line at 9.55 am as a precautionary measure. The route was restored only around 8 pm. On the harbour line, the CSMT-Vashi section, including Bandra-Goregaon line traffic, was suspended at 10.20 am.

While Mankhurd-Vashi section and CSMT-Bandra-Goregaon line were restored at 11.30 am, traffic between CSMT and Bandra-Goregaon was again suspended at 4 pm due to heavy rain and waterlogging between Vadala-Kings Circle stations. The service was restored around 8 pm.

The Vadala-Mankhurd section, which was suspended in the morning, is yet to be reopened.

The services on Western Railway (WR), however, was not disrupted throughout the day. “There has been very heavy rain in Mumbai, with more than 300 mm of rainfall in Dadar-Andheri area. However, traffic on all four lines continued. The trains ran at restricted speed of 25 kmph on down slow line in Matunga Road-Mahim section due to waterlogging,” said Sumit Thakur, WR CPRO.

Services of long distance trains were also disrupted. The Nanded-CSMT special train had to be short-terminated at Nashik while dozens others had to be rescheduled.

Due to waterlogging on 22 roads, 78 BEST buses had to divert their routes, while the routes of a few had to be curtailed. Around 50 buses suffered technical glitches. In all, 3,359 buses were operated by BEST on Wednesday.

Taxis, autorickshaws and aggregator cabs were found crawling owing to waterlogged roads and traffic snarls.