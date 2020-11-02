Mumbai: Raid at 2 restro bars, 196 people arrested for flouting norms

Two owners, three managers, a cashier, 19 employees and 171 customers were arrested. (Representational)

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch raided two restro bars at Andheri early Sunday, arresting 196 people, for violating 50 per cent occupancy norms.

The police said that acting on a tip-off, a team was sent to Opa bar and Cafe and Mitron Pub, located on the seventh and ground floors of Peninsula Grand Hotel at Sakinaka in Andheri (East), following which a raid was conducted around 12.50 am. Two owners, three managers, a cashier, 19 employees and 171 customers were arrested.

“The bars were while violating the civic administration’s 50 per cent occupancy norm. People were dancing and no social distancing was being maintained,” said an officer.

A case was registered at Sakinaka police station under Indian Penal Code, Pandemic Act and National Disaster Act.

