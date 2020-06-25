Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi mill compound in Lower Parel

This is the third fire reported in the city since morning. (Source: Mumbai fire brigade) This is the third fire reported in the city since morning. (Source: Mumbai fire brigade)

A fire broke out at Raghuvanshi mill compound in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Thursday. At least eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

This is the third fire reported in the city since morning.

Earlier in the morning, a fire broke out at the office of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point in South Mumbai. There was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by PTI. The blaze erupted around 5.15 am in the bank’s office and server room located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building.

The flames spread across the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records and important documents, computers, UPS battery and false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq ft on the ground floor, he said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at 5.21 am and rushed to the spot. No one was reported to be trapped inside. Nine fire engines, including water tankers, were at the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

