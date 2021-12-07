Mumbai: Questions raised over late-night function at DIG’s official residence

LOCAL RESIDENTS in Nashik city have raised questions over a function on Sunday that allegedly went on till late in the night at the official residence of B G Shekhar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Nashik at a time when no gatherings are allowed post 10 pm and police lodge FIRs against those violating Covid rules.

Shekhar denied the allegations.

A video showing a function going on in a lawn at the residence of the officer is circulating on social media. It was alleged that the function went on beyond the 10 pm deadline and music was being played there. The alleged incident took place in the jurisdiction of Bhadrakali police station.

Zonal DCP Amol Tambe said he was unaware of the incident and asked for the video which was circulating.

When contacted, Shekhar told The Indian Express, “It is a conspiracy to defame me. The video is an invasion of my privacy. It was a private function. I have taken police permission and no Covid norms have been violated.”