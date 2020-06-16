Mumbai: Quarantined at municipal school, travellers complain of poor quality of food & unhygienic conditions

As per the Union government’s latest guidelines, international travellers will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days and then another seven days in home quarantine. (Representational) As per the Union government’s latest guidelines, international travellers will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days and then another seven days in home quarantine. (Representational)

International travellers who are quarantined at the municipal school in D N Nagar, Andheri West, have complained of poor quality of food and unhygienic conditions at the quarantine centre.

Most of these travellers — from Kuwait, Malaysia and Maldives — are workers who had returned to Mumbai on a special flight under the Vande Bharat mission last week.

As per the Union government’s latest guidelines, international travellers will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days and then another seven days in home quarantine.

Around 95 people, including over 60 travellers from Kuwait, are at the isolation centre. All were quarantined on June 10 and their seven days are set to end on June 17.

“Since June 11, we are being given semi-cooked food to eat. We have complained to the centre authorities and the police personnel posted outside. Both agreed that the quality of food was not good and cannot be consumed, but nothing has changed,” said a traveller.

They alleged that the condition of the centre is unhygienic, resulting in mosquito breeding. “The toilets are also not clean,” said another passenger.

Shakeel Patni of Andheri-based NGO Life in Light, whom some of the travellers have contacted for help, said: “The BMC and the police have acknowledged that the quality of food is not good. But the centre’s staff is non-cooperative and have done anything to improve the quality. Some of the passengers want to buy food from outside but BMC is not allowing that too.”

K West (Andheri West) Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote said that food agency was appointed by the BMC planning department. However, when contacted, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Planning) Dr Sangeeta Hasnale said that she is not aware of the incident and her department is not supplying food to the quarantine centre.

While around 30 of the travellers from are from Mumbai, the rest other are from Ratnagiri, Raigad, Nashik, Sangali and Thane districts.

