Mumbai: Quack held for raping, impregnating minor

A QUACK has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl on the pretext of treating her wisdom tooth. The incident came to light after the girl discovered that she was pregnant, said the police.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Goswami (42), was arrested on Wednesday. “The family of the girl approached us and got an FIR lodged against Goswami on Wednesday, following which, he was arrested. He claims to be a doctor and provides homemade medicines for minor ailments. However, we have learnt that he is a quack and doesn’t have any medical degree,” a police officer said.

The police said that in June, the girl had approached Goswami as she was facing problems with her wisdom tooth. “Goswami managed to convince her family that her condition was grave and asked the girl to visit him regularly. During these visits, he raped her multiple times and impregnated her,” said an officer.

The girl is now five-months pregnant. “Goswami has confessed to raping the minor,” the officer added. He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IPC.