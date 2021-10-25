scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Eight-foot-long python rescued from complex opposite Uddhav Thackeray’s residence

The snake was examined by the medical unit of the Thane territorial centre and then released into the wild.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 25, 2021
SnakeThe python rescued from a complex opposite Uddhav Thackeray's residence on Monday (Express photo)

An eight-foot-long python was rescued from a complex opposite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai’s Kalanagar on Monday.

Snake-catcher Atul Kamble said, “I went to the spot after Ramesh Patil, a security guard, called me early in the morning. The rescued python is a female. Since this is the mating season for pythons, and there is a nip in the air at night, the snake may have come to the spot to lay eggs or in search of food. The operation required three snake-catchers as the python was trapped in a congested area.”

The python was in a perfectly healthy condition. It was examined by the medical unit of the Thane territorial centre and then released into the wild at Ghodbunder in Thane, Kamble said.

