Cops yet to solve Mumbai’s watermelon deaths mystery, no headway in fresh report

The forensic science laboratory report confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the watermelon and the viscera samples. (File Photo)

The forensic examination on food items such as salt and spices collected from the home of the Mumbai family, four members of which died within hours of each other last month, has not found any poisonous substance. A report on the mobile phone data of the four victims is pending, a senior police officer said.

Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) died within hours of each other on April 26. In second week of May, Sir JJ Hospital submitted a final report, concluding that the family, which lived in Mumbai’s Pydhonie, died of poisoning by zinc phosphide, a toxic chemical commonly used as rat poison.