Cops yet to solve Mumbai’s watermelon deaths mystery, no headway in fresh report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The forensic examination on food items such as salt and spices collected from the home of the Mumbai family, four members of which died within hours of each other last month, has not found any poisonous substance. A report on the mobile phone data of the four victims is pending, a senior police officer said.
Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) died within hours of each other on April 26. In second week of May, Sir JJ Hospital submitted a final report, concluding that the family, which lived in Mumbai’s Pydhonie, died of poisoning by zinc phosphide, a toxic chemical commonly used as rat poison.
Police had sent items such as salt, spices and some spoons from their home to the Kalina forensic science laboratory and no sign of poison was found. Only the report on mobile data is pending, an officer said.
There is no headway in the case and police are yet to determine whether the deaths were the result of a suicide pact, accidental contamination or a planned murder.
The family had dinner on April 25 with five relatives at their home. Around 1 am on April 26, after the guests left, the four consumed watermelon. Within the next 12 hours, all of them fell critically ill and died during treatment.
Following the incident, Mumbai Police, forensic experts and Food and Drug Administration officials visited their home and collected samples of food items consumed during the family’s last meal. This included watermelon, drinking water, and other food. These samples were sent to the forensic science laboratory for detailed analysis, and viscera samples of the four were sent for chemical examination.
A preliminary report from JJ Hospital’s microbiology department ruled out bacterial infection. The forensic science laboratory report confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the watermelon and the viscera samples.
Despite the extensive probe, officers said they have not found any evidence suggesting why the family would take such an extreme step or any direct clue pointing towards foul play. Relatives told investigators that the building had a recurring rodent problem, as did several nearby flats, making the use of rat poison, repellents and glue traps common in homes.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram