Maharashtra: PWD chief engineers to tour districts to assess impact of floods on roads, bridges

Chief engineers will tour flood-affected districts in western Maharashtra and Konkan region to assess the impact of floods on roads and bridges. Public works department minister Ashok Chavan gave directions on Monday and emphasised that a study should be conducted at the level of a chief engineer.

He said every flood-hit district should have a separate officer. The task will be to conduct a thorough study of roads and bridges to find out to the extent of damage, he added.

The PWD department has drawn up a list of chief engineers and assigned them districts for the tour. S Salunkhe will tour Satara and Pune districts, while Dilip Ukirde has been chosen for Sangli district. K T Patil has been assigned Kolhapur; Prakash Ingole for Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri; and P B Bhosale for Palghar and Thane districts. All these officers have been told to submit a daily report to Chavan.

According to Chavan, primary information shows that 290 roads have been closed due to the floods. Whereas, traffic is blocked on 469 roads. There are 140 bridges under water.