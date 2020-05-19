Mumbai: Pvt docs’ registration to be cancelled if they suggest tests without examining patients

While the doctors would be sent showcause notices for cancellation of their registration, the civic body could also get an FIR registered against them. (Representational) While the doctors would be sent showcause notices for cancellation of their registration, the civic body could also get an FIR registered against them. (Representational)

The BMC will take action against private medical practitioners who are giving out letters recommending swab tests for Covid-19 without physically examining the patients. While the doctors would be sent showcause notices for cancellation of their registration, the civic body could also get an FIR registered against them.

During his visit to M East ward — comprising Govandi and Mankhurd — on Sunday, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was told that many private doctors were recommending swab tests for people who have no symptoms without examining them.

“We got to know from many wards that many people, who suspect they are infected though they don’t have any symptoms, are taking the help of private doctors to get false prescriptions recommeding tests. Also, it has been found that some doctors were recommending tests to people who do not even stay in their localities,” an official said.

Following the visit, Chahal directed medical Health Officers (MOHs) of all wards to make sure that private medical practitioners only give prescriptions recommending tests to those who are showing Covid-19 symptoms after examining them.

The MOHs have now been told that if they find any doctor recommending tests without physical examination, they should first issue them showcause notices for cancellation of their registration. If the doctors are found doing same again, then they would be booked.

In its guidelines released on May 12, BMC had clarified that symptomatic persons should be tested after registered private medical practitioners recommend the same. BMC had made testing guidelines stringent after many asymptomatic people rushed to get tested. This not only increased the load on testing labs and hospitals, but also led to a lag in testing time and results. The civic body had also stopped home testing by private labs without its permission.

Officials said that many offices and shops, functional under the essential services category, have conducted bulk testing of their employees with the help of such doctors.

