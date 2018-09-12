Mumbai-Pune Expressway: No decision on toll exemption yet, Govt tells HC

The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway. Express photo The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway. Express photo

The state government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it has neither decided to stop the collection of toll on the Mumbai-Pane Expressway nor will it exempt light motor vehicles (LMVs) from it.

The court was hearing a petition filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar that sought directions to the state government to decide on the revocation of contractor Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited’s (MIPL) right to collect toll and/or toll exemption to LMVs, State Transport Buses etc in view of government resolution, dated June 2, 2015.

On July 4, the court had passed an order, asking the state government to decide on whether toll collection should be stopped entirely on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway or if only LMVs should be exempted from it.

