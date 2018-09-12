Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  Mumbai-Pune Expressway: No decision on toll exemption yet, Govt tells HC

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: No decision on toll exemption yet, Govt tells HC

On July 4, the court had passed an order, asking the state government to decide on whether toll collection should be stopped entirely on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway or if only LMVs should be exempted from it.

| Published: September 12, 2018 3:42:42 am
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: MSRDC to organise intermittent blocks today The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway. Express photo
The state government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it has neither decided to stop the collection of toll on the Mumbai-Pane Expressway nor will it exempt light motor vehicles (LMVs) from it.

The court was hearing a petition filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar that sought directions to the state government to decide on the revocation of contractor Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited’s (MIPL) right to collect toll and/or toll exemption to LMVs, State Transport Buses etc in view of government resolution, dated June 2, 2015.

