scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project: Maharashtra to get India’s highest cable-stayed road bridge

Viaduct -II, where the cable-stayed bridge is being constructed, is about 650m long.

The Missing Link Project will bypass the Khandala Ghat section and will reduce the distance of the expressway by over six kilometres, reducing travel time by more than 25 minutes. (File photo)

India’s highest cable-stayed road bridge is being constructed in Maharashtra as a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project. This 132 metres-high bridge is being constructed by Afcons.

At present, the length of the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway from Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute is around 19 kms. The Missing Link Project will bypass the Khandala Ghat section and will reduce the distance of the expressway by over six kilometres, reducing travel time by more than 25 minutes.

This Missing Link project has been divided into two packages. Afcons is executing Package-II, which comprises widening of the existing expressway from six lanes to eight lanes, construction of two viaducts, including a cable-stayed bridge in one of the viaducts, approach roads, and slip roads, among various other features.

The foundation works for Viaduct-I, which is about 850 metres-long has been completed and the launching of pre-tension girders and deck panels is in progress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

Viaduct -II, where the cable-stayed bridge is being constructed, is about 650m long. The bridge will be at a height of 132m from ground level, which will be the highest for any road project in the country.

“At present, the construction work of the foundation, piers and pylons is being undertaken in Viaduct-II. The highest pylon in this viaduct would be 182m from ground level, and this would also be the highest in any road project in India,” said Afcons’ Project Manager Ranjit Jha.

“The Khandala Ghat’s hairpin turns are prone to landslides and accidents. The new link will help in reducing accidents besides improving fuel efficiency and reducing gas emissions on the stretch,” he added.

Advertisement

Work on Package-II of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project began in 2019 and will be completed in 2024.

Blasting work on expressway

The project faces various geological, transportation, and extreme engineering challenges. For the widening of the existing expressway from six lanes to eight lanes, blasting for hill cutting has to be carried out in allotted slots by the authorities.

During blasting, not only traffic but also work near blasting locations are halted, and manpower and machinery are moved to a safe area far from the impact zone. Transportation of material and shifting of girders during heavy traffic on expressway are few other challenges that the team faces.

Advertisement

The project team has already achieved over 1.7 million safe man hours, and strict safety protocols are being adhered to in the project.

Package-II Highlights

More from Mumbai
  • Widening of 5.86 km existing expressway, including lanes, bridges, vehicular and passenger underpasses
  • Construction of 10.2 km of approach roads
  • Construction of 132m high cable-stayed bridge
  • Highest pylon of 182m on cable-stayed bridge

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:31:00 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Woman from Addis Ababa held for ‘smuggling cocaine’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement