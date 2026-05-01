Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link opens: Pune-bound arm thrown open, Mumbai side shut temporarily

Hours after its inauguration, one arm of the long-awaited Missing Link on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was opened to traffic on Friday, easing congestion for motorists heading towards Pune for the long weekend. The Mumbai-bound arm, however, remained temporarily shut to allow dismantling of inauguration infrastructure, including stages and barricades.

At around 1 pm, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, inaugurated the 13.3-km-long Missing Link project. The new stretch is designed to bypass the accident-prone and heavily congested ghat section of the expressway.

The project comprises a network of bridges and tunnels and is expected to reduce travel distance between Mumbai and Pune by approximately 6 km, cutting commute time by at least 30 minutes.

“The Missing Link should now be called a connecting link, as there is nothing missing about it anymore,” Fadnavis said, while also acknowledging traffic snarls earlier in the day. “I apologise to those stuck in traffic today. Soon, such congestion will be a thing of the past.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (in blue vest), Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (in white) and Sunetra Pawar (in blue saree) inaugurated the missing link on Friday, (Photo: X/Devendra Fadnavis) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (in blue vest), Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (in white) and Sunetra Pawar (in blue saree) inaugurated the missing link on Friday, (Photo: X/Devendra Fadnavis)

During the ceremony, the state received a Guinness World Records certificate recognising the project’s twin tunnels as the world’s widest underground tunnels. The tunnels—measuring 1.6 km and 8.9 km in length—have a width of 22.3 metres, accommodating five lanes each. Officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the structural stability was made possible due to the hard basalt rock of the Sahyadri range.

Highlighting the project’s global inputs, the Chief Minister said it involved international expertise: design inputs from Canada, wind testing in Copenhagen, cable-stayed bridge engineering from Austria and Malaysia, and additional technical support from Singapore, Spain, and Taiwan.

Fadnavis also took a swipe at previous governments, stating that the project had been shelved in 2013 under the Congress-NCP regime and was revived after the BJP came to power in 2014.

The Missing Link alignment includes an 850-metre viaduct, a 1.6-km tunnel, a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge, and an 8.9-km tunnel cutting through the hills. The bridge rises nearly 180 metres above Tiger Valley, while the tunnels run beneath the Lonavala region, significantly easing the steep and winding ghat drive.

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Earlier in the day the much-awaited launch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ led to hour-long jams on one of the state’s busiest routes on Friday, leaving thousands of commuters stuck since early morning.