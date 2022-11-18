scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Six killed, three injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Since the vehicle was moving at a high speed, the impact of the collision – near the Khopoli area in Raigad – killed four of the car's occupants immediately, the police said.

At around 11.45 pm, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with nine occupants was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when it rammed into a truck from behind near the Khopoli area in Raigad, officers added. Since the vehicle was moving at a high speed, the impact of the collision killed four people on the spot. The car was badly mangled too. All three injured have been admitted to MGM Hospital, the police said.

“The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from behind around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital,” said an officer from the Khopoli police station. Apart from an injured woman, all the other occupants of the car were men.

Superintendent of police (Raigad) Somnath Gharge said, “One driver and eight passengers were headed to Mumbai in the Ertiga. Prima facie, it appears that the driver was going at a high speed and lost control. Six people have died while three others, including the driver, have sustained injuries. Those injured are said to be out of danger. Further action will be taken by the Khopoli police station in whose jurisdiction the incident took place.”

An offence has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, the police said.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 02:37:21 pm
