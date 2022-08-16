Mumbai-Pune Expressway : Delayed intelligent traffic system back on track

August 16, 2022 10:41:09 pm
The death of former MLC and Shiv Sangram Party founder Vinayak Mete in an accident on Sunday brought to the fore the issue of safety of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The 95-kilometre stretch is one of the busiest expressways of the state and handles about 60,000 vehicles per day. Since 2018, it has seen 337 fatal accidents in which 400 people lost their lives.
In order to make the expressway safer for commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) decided, back in 2018, to set up an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) that would reduce accidents and ensure effective management and regulation of traffic, deterring high-speed and dangerous driving. In 2019, the MSRDC floated the tender for selection of a bidder for implementing the ITMS.
While the project didn’t move then, it got a fresh lease of life last year. “The tender got delayed due to a few issues, such as Covid and lockdown; however the process was expedited last year. The agency is now finalised and the work order has also been issued. It will take around 9-10 months for installation, and then for the system to go live after all the tests,” said an MSRDC official.
The work has been issued to Mumbai based Proc-tech Solutions Private Limited which will install the system and maintain it for the next ten years. The official cited above said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 340 crore and it will be a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Subscriber Only Stories
The ITMS will have an average speed detection system at 39 locations, and lane discipline violation detection system at 34 locations. It will also have a weather monitoring system at 11 locations. The stretch will be under complete CCTV surveillance and there will be automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to track the vehicles, along with high-tech mobile surveillance vans equipped with cameras, speed guns, and e-challan machines for penalising and displays.
“A Command and Control Center (CCC) will be at Lonavala apart from other centres for live monitoring the situation at the expressway which will enable it to send medical assistance in case of accidents,” an official said.
Incidentally, the driver of Vinayak Mete’s car had claimed that they had to wait for over an hour for medical help to arrive after the accident.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Durand Cup: Super sub Faslu Rahman help Mohammedan beat FC Goa 3-1
Meghana Raj Sarja on social media trolls who think she doesn’t miss Chiranjeevi Sarja: ‘I don’t have to prove it to you’
9 in 10 hospitalised Covid patients haven’t taken the precautionary dose; Delhi govt to set up vaccination camps in malls and metro stations
Foundation is dead
Foresters’ dilemma ends, efforts on to treat ailing wild elephant stranded on Kerala-TN borders
IMA Pune to host event on holistic well being of women on Aug 27-28
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as ‘shameful’ after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
J&K administration bans seven news portals for peddling fake news in Ramban
Leaders like Gandhi, Nehru inspired others about democracy, non-violence: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Karnataka police exam scam: Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of ADGP who headed recruitment cell
Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam seaport: Wary of losing livelihood, dwelling area, fishermen begin sit-in at Adani project site
Your Daily Wrap: Bihar Cabinet expansion; Karnataka minister’s audio clip row; and more