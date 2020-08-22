Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Over 6.5 lakh cases; PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 6,57,450 on Friday after 14,161 new cases were reported, the state health department said. With 339 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 21,698. The number of cases in Mumbai rose to 1,34,223 with 1,406 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The Mumbai civic body has reverted 72 small hospitals and nursing homes in the city into non-Covid facilities and reduced at least 1,800 beds under Covid treatment to cater to rising monsoon ailments. Of the 1,800 beds converted back to normal beds, 400 are intensive care units.
In other news, Ganesh pandals wore a deserted look as the 10-day celebrations for Ganeshotsav began across the state today. Only a few volunteers and workers milling around in masks were spotted. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged citizens to avoid crowding in view of the pandemic. He also urged Muslim community members to observe Muharram, which falls in the month-end, in a simple manner and avoid gathering, an official statement said.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied with with gusty winds, in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts over the next 24 hours.
The Mumbai police have beefed up security to keep a hawk-eyed vigil in the city amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an official said. "Apart from the local police, a company of Rapid Action Force, three companies of State Reserve Police Force, local arms and riot control police have been deployed in the city," an official told news agency PTI. Quick response teams, bomb disposal squads and anti-terrorism cells have also been put on alert to prevent any untoward incident, he added. According to him, local police stations will provide security cover to Ganesh pandals in their areas, while an additional deployment of 30 police personnel will be present at the city's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal. "Moreover, the police will monitor the happenings in the city with the help of 5,000 CCTV cameras and also use drones for aerial surveillance," he said, adding that personnel in plain clothes have been manning markets as well. Besides, Muharram is also being observed in a simple manner as the government has not allowed processions in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he added.
On account of a well-marked low-pressure area and a shifting monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts over the next 24 hours with gusty winds. An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. “A well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh now lies over central part of east Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is very likely to gradually move nearly westwards across west Madhya Pradesh in next 3-4 days. Under the influence, Southwest monsoon flow had strengthened over the Arabian Sea resulting in enhancement of rainfall activity,” said IMD’s evening bulletin.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revised its home isolation guidelines again Friday to allow coronavirus-afflicted patients aged above 50 years to observe quarantine at home or opt for government or private hospitals. Civic officials said they will only “counsel” patients from the age group to seek institutional isolation at Covid Care Centres, but not make it mandatory. On Wednesday, BMC’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare had issued guidelines to all assistant commissioners stating “no home isolation should be allowed” for Covid-19 patients aged above 50 years, irrespective of their symptoms and co-morbidities. “A lot of people said there will be fear in getting tested if institutional quarantine is made compulsory. We have changed the wordings of the guidelines. Our health workers will try and counsel patients for institutional quarantine,” Gomare said Friday.
The Supreme Court’s decision to allow three Jain temples of Shri Parshwatilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Tapagacch Jain Trust to remain open for Paryushan festivities for the remaining two days was welcomed by the Jain community. Leaders from the community, however, also sought a further relaxation to allow all Jain temples to remain open. The state government has said while it will implement the apex court’s order, there were no plans of allowing further relaxation to any religious place in Maharashtra. “Partly, we have got success but our main prayer was for the benefit of the entire Jain community of Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). Unfortunately, other religious trusts did not approach the court. Hence, they have not got relief. If the state can allow commercial activities, then why not worship at religious places?” said Yugbhushansuri Pandit Maharaj Saheb of Shri Parshwatilak Shwetamber Jain Sangh, Tilak Nagar, which will be opened starting Saturday.
The Supreme Court Friday allowed three Jain temples in Mumbai to open for two days of the holy Paryushan season with strict adherence to Covid-19 control protocols. It wondered why the government, which is allowing activities where money is involved, has a different stand in matters of religion. “We find it very strange that every activity they are allowing involves commercial interests. They are willing to take the risk when money is involved but when it comes to religion, they say there is Covid and we can’t do this or that,” Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, said while allowing the Jain temples in Dadar (West), Byculla and Chembur to open on August 22 and 23 “for devotees to perform the rituals connected with Paryushan”.
There are 1,64,562 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, while 34,92,966 people have been tested so far. Currently, 11,92,685 people are in home quarantine and 35,132 in institutional quarantine. Also, 11,749 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,70,873. The recovery rate in the state is 71.62 percent while the case fatality rate is 3.30 percent.
Extending his greetings on the occassion of Ganesh festival to the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over."
Welcome to our live blog. We are looking at the coronavirus situation, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and the weather developments today. The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 6,57,450 on Friday after 14,161 new cases were reported, the state health department said. On the other hand, Ganesh pandals wore a deserted look as the 10-day celebrations for Ganeshotsav began across the state today. Follow this space for more updates.