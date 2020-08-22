Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Over 6.5 lakh cases; PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganeshotsav celebrations began across Maharashtra on Saturday. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 6,57,450 on Friday after 14,161 new cases were reported, the state health department said. With 339 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 21,698. The number of cases in Mumbai rose to 1,34,223 with 1,406 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Mumbai civic body has reverted 72 small hospitals and nursing homes in the city into non-Covid facilities and reduced at least 1,800 beds under Covid treatment to cater to rising monsoon ailments. Of the 1,800 beds converted back to normal beds, 400 are intensive care units.

In other news, Ganesh pandals wore a deserted look as the 10-day celebrations for Ganeshotsav began across the state today. Only a few volunteers and workers milling around in masks were spotted. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged citizens to avoid crowding in view of the pandemic. He also urged Muslim community members to observe Muharram, which falls in the month-end, in a simple manner and avoid gathering, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied with with gusty winds, in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts over the next 24 hours.