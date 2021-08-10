Mumbai: Pulled up over studies, minor strangles mother

The minor, the Rabale police said, was a medical aspirant and has enrolled for NEET. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl has been booked for allegedly killing her mother for being scolded over studies in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli area. The woman, police said, was found dead with a karate belt wrapped around her neck on July 30.

The minor, the Rabale police said, was a medical aspirant and has enrolled for NEET. Her mother, the police said, would scold her for not studying enough. On July 30, the 41-year-old woman had allegedly again rebuked the girl over studies and assaulted her.

The minor has told police that she was scared as her mother was holding a knife in her hand. The girl allegedly had pushed the woman, who fell on the ground and sustained a head injury, the police said.

In a semi-conscious state, the woman allegedly tried to grab a karate belt, kept nearby. “The girl has told police that when the woman was trying to grab the belt, she thought her mother would attack her. In a state of panic, the minor grabbed the belt herself and strangled the woman. The girl later took her mother’s phone and sent messages to her father, uncle and aunt stating ‘I tried everything thing, I quit’,” a police officer said.

Later, the minor also locked the house from inside and called her father to say that her mother was not opening the door. It was her father who informed her uncle, who reached the spot and broke open the door and found the woman dead in the bedroom.

“The girl tried to show it as a case of suicide, however, we had got suspicious as the post mortem report indicated a head injury. During the enquiry, she narrated the entire incident after some counselling,” a police officer said. The minor, the police said, has been charged for murder and destruction of evidence.