Mumbai: Publishers move HC for inclusion of ‘sale of books’ as ‘essential service’

Claiming that “the process of reading books reduces stress and that the books always provide great help to people living with anxiety by offering better mental health”, an organisation of Marathi book publishers from Pune recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to include “sale of books” as essential services under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1968.

The plea said that the Covid-19 restrictions have adversely affected the book publishing industry and while availability of alcohol was considered during lockdown, the petitioner organisation wondered why books cannot be included in essential services.

“The books should be declared as an integral part to exercise the right to life with human dignity and freedom of expression,” a writ plea filed by ‘Marathi Prakashak Parishad’ through advocates Asim Sarode, Ajinkya Udane said.

The plea said that parents are not allowed to go to book shops to purchase books for their school-going children and therefore they had to face difficulties.

“It is a fact that books provide food for thought and reading reduces stress. As we consider ‘food’ is an essential element, it is time to consider books which provide ‘food for thoughts’ also as essential,” the plea said.

The HC is likely to hear the plea this week.