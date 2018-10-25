Shivaji statue function: Public Works Department to probe how 4th boat joined trip

Following the mishap involving a boat carrying passengers to a programme at the site of the proposed Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea, it emerged that the ill-fated boat was not among those hired by the Public Works Department (PWD) for ferrying visitors.

Work on the Rs 2,500-crore Shivaji memorial was to commence after Wednesday’s formal flag-off programme and sources in the PWD said they had taken permission from the Mumbai Port Trust for two passenger boats — Manas 3 and 4 to ferry people. As Manas 3 had to be dropped from the programme owing to technical reasons, another boat, Maldar, was hired to ferry journalists and politicians to the site.

A third boat, a VIP speedboat, was provided by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to ferry all VIPs, including Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, chairman of the Shivaji Memorial Project Implementation, Monitoring and Co-ordination Committee, Vinayak Mete, and Colaba legislator Raj Purohit. Others, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary of PWD, Manoj Saunik, secretary of PWD, Ajit Sagane, and senior bureaucrats were also on the VIP speedboat.

“We had taken permission from the Mumbai Port Trust for two boats with a capacity of 70 passengers each. We also had all safety measures in place for these two boats. There was no issue with the two boats,” said a state government official.

The official said the VIP speedboat provided by MMB returned safely. “As there were a lot of people, the fourth private speedboat was used. We are now enquiring to find out who requisitioned it and how it was allowed to take passengers to the spot,” added the official.

There were around 25 people on the ill-fated boat, MRM1. Among them were Sriniwas Jadhav, officer on special duty to Maharashtra’s PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil and Shyam Misal, the deputy engineer of the PWD.