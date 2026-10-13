Rs 1 for urinals, Rs 5 for toilets: Mumbai’s public loos may cost more

According to BMC officials, the proposed fee revision will apply to public pay-and-use toilets, while charges at community toilets may remain unchanged. (Source: Pexels/ Representational)

Using public toilets in Mumbai could soon cost more, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing to introduce a Rs 1 fee for urinals, which are currently free, and increase charges for other facilities. The proposal, submitted to civic group leaders, seeks to raise washroom charges from Rs 2 to Rs 5 and bathroom charges from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

The proposed hike follows concerns raised by operators of the city’s 846 public pay-and-use toilet complexes, built by the BMC but managed by private agencies and non-governmental organisations, over the cost of maintaining the facilities.

At present, users can access urinals free of charge, while washroom use costs Rs 2 and bathro (Som facilities cost Rs 5. Under the proposed revision, all three charges would increase, with urinal use becoming chargeable for the first time.