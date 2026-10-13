Rs 1 for urinals, Rs 5 for toilets: Mumbai’s public loos may cost more
At the city’s 846 pay-and-use complexes, using a toilet would cost Rs 5 instead of Rs 2, and taking a bath Rs 10 instead of Rs 5. Activists say free sanitation is the civic body’s duty, not a business.
Using public toilets in Mumbai could soon cost more, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing to introduce a Rs 1 fee for urinals, which are currently free, and increase charges for other facilities. The proposal, submitted to civic group leaders, seeks to raise washroom charges from Rs 2 to Rs 5 and bathroom charges from Rs 5 to Rs 10.
The proposed hike follows concerns raised by operators of the city’s 846 public pay-and-use toilet complexes, built by the BMC but managed by private agencies and non-governmental organisations, over the cost of maintaining the facilities.
At present, users can access urinals free of charge, while washroom use costs Rs 2 and bathro (Som facilities cost Rs 5. Under the proposed revision, all three charges would increase, with urinal use becoming chargeable for the first time.
“While the development is carried out by the BMC, the public toilets are managed by private sansthas. They are left to manage the toilets on their own, which entails bearing the costs of cleaning, washing the premises, repairing any small or big damages, amongst other commercial charges. Besides this, the entities also appoint a caretaker to manage the premises, which further increases the operational charges for them,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.
Proposed Mumbai public toilets fee hike.
The civic administration has argued that the revised rates would help operators meet their maintenance costs. “The increased rates will help the operators to manage their rising cost of maintenance as the entire surplus will be kept by them,” an official said.
Alongside the proposed fee revision, the BMC has also proposed a new policy for the reconstruction, renovation and repair of existing public toilets, as well as the construction of new facilities. Senior officials said the policy would introduce digital monitoring and a mechanism to address public complaints.
According to BMC officials, the proposed fee revision will apply to public pay-and-use toilets, while charges at community toilets may remain unchanged. Mumbai has around 8,173 community toilet complexes, of which 3,110 are managed by the BMC.
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However, the proposed hike has raised concerns over access to sanitation, particularly for poorer residents who depend on public toilets.
Sitaram Shelar, convenor of the citizens’ collective Pani Haq Samiti, said providing access to sanitation was a responsibility of the municipal government.
“Managing public health and providing access to sanitation facilities is a key responsibility of the municipal government as per the Constitution’s 74th Amendment. As per records, water and sanitation are amongst the most profit-making departments of the BMC. Yet, the operators of public toilets are currently suffering with losses as the BMC is charging them rates for electricity and water supply as per the commercial charges. In order to increase profit, the BMC has now proposed a charge hike. If citizens are unable to access sanitation facilities for free, then it is the municipal government’s failure,” he said.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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