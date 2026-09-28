Why stepping into a Mumbai public toilet can be deadly

On Sunday, two people lost their lives after inhaling chemical fumes in a public toilet in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. According to preliminary reports shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the fumes were emitted after harmful chemicals were allegedly discharged into the toilet by a nearby factory.
Civic records show that in the past four years, six people have lost their lives after inhaling chemical fumes or toxic gases from public toilets. In March 2022, three labourers died after inhaling toxic fumes when they entered a public toilet in Kandivali to clean it. Similarly, in March 2024, three more labourers died after inhaling toxic fumes when they entered a public toilet in Malad to clean it.
According to BMC records, there are 846 public toilets in the city, with the average footfall at each toilet standing at 10,000 users per day.
Officials said almost all these toilets were constructed as community toilets during the 19th and 20th centuries.
However, the concern is not simply that the toilets are old or poorly maintained. The larger issue is that the entire chain of sanitation — toilet management, septic-tank design, desludging, contracting, mechanisation and worker safety — has gaps.
These toilets are confined spaces that are often poorly ventilated. Speaking to The Indian Express, civic officials said the decomposition of biological waste produces gases including hydrogen sulphide and methane, while oxygen levels can also be depleted. An official said a person entering the toilet premises and staying there for longer periods could collapse due to the accumulation of gases and fumes.
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“The lack of daily maintenance intensifies the formation of gas particles inside the toilet and makes the atmosphere more toxic,” the official said.
Forensic personnel collect chemical samples from the spot of the incident where two men died allegedly due to their exposure to chemical gas in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Another concern is the lack of accountability. While these toilets are constructed by the civic body, their maintenance is entrusted to community-based organisations (CBOs) or NGOs. These bodies do not receive funds from the BMC and instead generate nominal revenue from local communities to maintain the toilets. In most cases, the funds are inadequate for proper maintenance.
The toilet where Sunday’s incident took place was also maintained by a CBO.
“Since the caretakers do not have logistical support, they face constraints, due to which these toilets are not maintained well, posing a threat to users and people living nearby,” the official added.
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In the latest incident, it was revealed that workers of a local factory were disposing of chemical waste within the premises of the toilet. This led to the emission of fumes from inside the structure.
“According to the state pollution control rules, chemical waste can only be dumped within industrial zones. It is possible that the waste was being dumped almost every day and, due to the recurring dumping of chemical waste, the atmosphere inside the toilet became severely toxic,” an MPCB official told The Indian Express.
What’s next?
Civic officials said the BMC is set to implement a policy that will impose user fees on public toilets. The BMC also said several public toilets have been taken up for redevelopment in the western and eastern suburbs.
“The main concern behind the poor maintenance of these toilets is the lack of resources. Therefore, once the user fee proposal is approved, each public toilet can generate revenue of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 3 lakh per month through user fees. This money could be utilised for proper maintenance,” a civic official said.
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The proposal, which is in the final stages, has been sent to civic chief Ashwini Bhide for final approval.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More