Two men die after suspected gas leak near public toilet in Mumbai

Locals alerted the authorities after noticing a strong chemical odour coming from the public toilet. (Representational image)

Two men died after allegedly being exposed to a strong chemical smell inside a public toilet in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the incident occurred near the Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge in Ram Mandir (East).

BMC officials identified the men as Prabhakar Dhanivar, 24, and Bhavin Desai, 18. Both men were taken to Trauma Care Hospital around midnight and declared dead at 3.49 am, according to doctors there.

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Locals alerted the authorities after noticing a strong chemical odour coming from the public toilet and reported that two people had suffered suffocation.