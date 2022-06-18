Mumbai public schools impress in SSC results again

AS THE Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results were declared on Friday, the Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) again showed an impressive performance. Out of the total 16,807 students who sat for the exam, 16,319 cleared it recording a pass percentage of 97.10. This is marginally higher than the Mumbai Division’s overall passing percentage of 96.94.

There are 243 MPS that offer the SSC curriculum in eight different mediums of instruction. While 107 schools recorded 100 per cent pass percentage, 48 schools saw 95-99.99 per cent pass percentage and 8 schools scored 90-94.99 per cent. A total of 2,933 students have scored distinction (above 75 per cent) whereas 7,724 students secured first class, including 67 children with special needs.

Simran Lodhi from Bandra’s Khernagar English MPS ranked first among all civic schools with 95 per cent. Mumbai’s civic schools’ performance graph has been on the rise for the past few years due to several initiatives implemented by the BMC’s Education Department. In 2019-20, the BMC-run schools recorded a pass percentage of 93 per cent which increased to 100 per cent in 2020-21 when there were no exams.

Explaining the ‘Mumbai pattern’, education officer (secondary) Raju Tadvi, said, “We had launched a worksheet titled – ‘Mission 35’; the name was referring to the minimum requirement of marks for passing. This means nobody from the MPS who solved this worksheet will fail…”