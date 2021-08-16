Mumbai: Public grounds and parks to be open on all days

Public grounds and parks in Mumbai will now be allowed to remain open on all days between 6 am and 10 pm as per an order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. Under the previous rules parks were allowed to be open only till 9 pm. The state government has eased a number of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions with the new rules coming into effect from Sunday.

Train travel commenced from Sunday with fully vaccinated people being allowed to travel by suburban network provided they have been vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days earlier.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open until 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity on all days. Last orders can be taken until 9 pm but takeaway or home delivery service can be provided 24 hours.

In the case of shops and shopping malls, which can remain open till 10 pm on all days, only customers who have completed 14 days after the second dose are allowed entry.

The air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons and spas can remain open till 10 pm but the air-conditioned establishments need to ensure proper ventilation in their premises. Indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis and squash are allowed but with only two players at a time.

Indoor marriage halls can operate at 50 per cent capacity or with a maximum of 100 people while outdoor marriage halls are allowed to accommodate up to 50 per cent of their capacity, capped at a maximum of 200 people.

Movie and drama theatres, multiplexes (independent or part of shopping malls) and all places of worship will remain closed till further orders.

As part of crowd management, restrictions on birthdays, political, religious, social and cultural programmes as well as political rallies will continue.