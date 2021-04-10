Mumbai: PSK, SETU Kendra open on weekdays

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 10, 2021 1:26:38 am
The state government modified the guidelines on restrictions on Friday to allow Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, SETU Kendra, Passport Seva Kendra and others, which provide one-window system for various government services and are an extension of government offices, to remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on weekdays.
It also said that rapid antigen test will be allowed as an option apart from the RT-PCR test mandated for various services from April 10.
