Mumbai: PSI on the run after woman accuses him of rape on pretext of marriage

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for police sub-inspector (PSI) Ganesh Khatale, posted at the Agripada police station, in connection with a rape case.

According to the police, Khatale allegedly had promised to marry a woman but had later declined to do so after maintaining a physical relationship with her. Earlier this month, the woman approached the Agripada police and based on her statement, a rape case was filed against Khalate, who was then on leave.

The matter was later transferred to the Vakola police station as the alleged crime took place in an area under their jurisdiction. When the police summoned Khalate, they did not get any response from him. DCP (zone VIII) M Singhe then formed a team of officers to track him down.

“Based on the information that he had gone to his village, a team was sent there to arrest him,” Singhe said. The police team, however, could not find him there.

A source said the PSI is likely to file an anticipatory bail application. “We are on the lookout for the PSI and will arrest as soon as he is tracked,” an officer added.