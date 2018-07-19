Mumbai: Protective grilles installed on 85% manholes, rest to be covered by August

A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo) A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo)

The municipal corporation on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that 839 manholes had been identified in the flood-prone areas till date, out of which protective grilles were installed on 710 manholes.

The corporation said 85 per cent work had been completed and the remaining 15 per cent of protective grilles installation would be completed by August.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last year, seeking that a case of negligence be registered against the civic chief and other Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for the death of leading gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar on August 29. Amrapurkar’s body was found in Worli in August, 2017 after he had fallen into an open manhole near his house in Prabhadevi.

The PIL, filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, claimed that Amrapurkar fell into the open manhole as there was no ‘Danger’ sign or barricade near it, alleging “gross negligence” on part of the corporation.

The affidavit said since many years large floating material was obstructing the discharge of water from the pumping stations. “For the first time this year, trash booms were installed to remove the floating material in order to get smooth flow of water,” the BMC stated in a report submitted to the high court on information regarding rainfall, high tide and measures taken by the corporation in June and July.

In coordination with railways, the corporation has installed two additional pumps having capacity of discharging 1,000 cubic metre per hour between Matunga and Kurla railway stations to give relief to central railway, states the affidavit.

The corporation said till last year it used to take five hours for the surface rainwater to recede in the Hindmata area, but this year it receded in two to three hours. Seven automatic flow level monitoring censors are installed on the Mithi River, Oshiwara river, Poisor river, Dahisar river and Vakola river to enable instant information of level of water so as to plan evacuation and other steps to be taken in case of a flood-like situation, the report said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App