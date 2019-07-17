Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, ‘kingpin’ held

Toggle Menu
Police said earlier, the accused would mention their address in ads on massage parlours, following which their premises would be raided.

Police arrested Rajneesh Kumar Singh, the alleged kingpin of the racket. (Representative Image)

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket, operating in the city masked as a call centre.

In order to ensure that their premises were not raided, the racketeers employed five women to operate a call centre through which clients got contact numbers of women who were pushed into the flesh trade, police said.

Police arrested Rajneesh Kumar Singh, the alleged kingpin of the racket. DCP (crime) Akbar Pathan said earlier, the accused would mention their address in ads on massage parlours, following which their premises would be raided. SI Mahesh Desai said the women pushed into the flesh trade had been rescued, but they were looking for a woman who was involved in the racket.

