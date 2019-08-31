Mumbai: Prosecutor held in graft case sent to two-day ACB custody

An Assistant Public Prosecutor arrested Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe was remanded to police custody till September 1 by a special court.

On Thursday, prosecutor Mangesh Arote was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from a courtroom in Mumbai City Civil District and Sessions Court while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an accused in exchange of favouring him in a discharge plea filed before the court.

On Friday, the ACB sought Arote’s custody claiming that his voice sample has to be taken to match it with the recording of the alleged conversation between him and the complainant regarding the demand of money.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, appearing for Arote, claimed that the prosecutor was falsely implicated in the case as the order for which he had allegedly sought a bribe for had already been kept for further orders for September 9. He claimed that the accused had animosity against Arote for objecting to his discharge application. The court sent Arote to ACB custody for two days till Sunday. ens