THE PROPOSAL to fell trees at Aarey Milk Colony for the upcoming Metro car shed project was referred back to the BMC administration on Wednesday after Shiv Sena and Congress corporators demanded details of the suggestions and objections received from the residents in regard to the project.

The corporators, while suggesting that the car shed be constructed underground, also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for felling trees on the proposed site without taking permission from authorities concerned. Now, the proposal can be brought back for approval only after all queries raised by the corporators are answered by the BMC.

Last Tuesday, a proposal to fell 2,702 trees for the proposed car shed for Metro 3 corridor in Aarey Milk Colony was tabled before the Tree Authority for final approval. However, the authority members, led by Sena and Congress, had rejected the proposal and demanded that they be allowed to visit the site.

BMC Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said on Wednesday, “Over 82,000 suggestions and objections have been received from residents and activists. We don’t know what action has been taken or reply filed by the civic body. We should be informed about the people’s concerns and whether the administration has taken any cognizance of it. We are against the proposal of felling trees. The proposal will be brought back after all queries raised by us are answered.”

“We have observed that many trees have already been felled. While the proposal is yet to be approved, who has given them permission to cut trees? We demand that an FIR be filed against MMRCL for felling trees without permission. If Metro 3 corridor is underground, then why cannot the car shed be built underground?” said Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav. Congress corporator and Tree Authority member Jagdish Amin Kutty said, “Many trees have been felled. This is illegal. Action should be taken against MMRCL.”

However, BJP corporator Abhijeet Samant, also a member of the Tree Authority, said: “This will result in more delay for the Metro 3 project.”

Meanwhile, experts have maintained that a large number of trees can be saved at the site. “During our visit, we found that the trees located on the boundary of the site can be saved. We have suggested that assessment be done,” said Deepak Apte, a member of the Tree Authority.

Emails and messages sent to MMRCL for comment went unanswered.