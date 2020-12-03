Mumbai: Proposal to fell, transplant 1,234 trees for infra projects gets Tree Authority nod

"Along with the transplant, other trees will also be planted as compensation. A total of 2,000 trees will be transplanted," said an official from the BMC.

The Tree Authority has cleared proposals to fell and transplant 1,234 trees for different infrastructure projects. As many as 946 trees will be affected by the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) from Sewri to Nhava Sheva.

On Wednesday, a proposal to fell and transplant 946 trees was tabled for approval before the Tree Authority. The committee headed by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The authority has given the green signal to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the MTHL project. While 420 trees will be cut, 526 will be moved to other locations.

Apart from this, the committee also gave its nod to the felling and transplant of 256 trees for the upcoming bridge at Mahalaxmi railway station and another proposal to remove 32 trees obstructing construction work for Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road station. The three proposals take the total number of trees to be either felled or transplanted to 1,234. Officials from the BMC said the trees affected due to the MTHL project will be transplanted to Kaman and Rajawali villages in Vasai.

“Along with the transplant, other trees will also be planted as compensation. A total of 2,000 trees will be transplanted,” said an official from the BMC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.