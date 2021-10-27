Mumbai: Proposal on anvil to hold public consultations for naming of public places

The BMC is moving toward holding public consultations for the naming and renaming of roads, streets, junctions, open spaces and flyovers in its jurisdiction, with corporators pressing for this on the ground that they had to face questions from locals about the choice of names and their relevance to that area.

A proposal in this regard, moved by Shiv Sena corporators Arundhati Dudhwadkar and Vishakha Raut, is to be tabled before the general body meeting for approval.

“As per the policy of BMC, while naming or renaming, the administration should check if the chosen name was demanded by locals. But this has not been followed. After the name is sanctioned and the board is put up, often locals complain to us and question the relevance of the names in the area. A notice regarding naming or renaming should be put up in the area seeking suggestions and objections,” Vishakha Raut, Leader of the House and Sena corporator, said.

“Citizens should be given 15 days to submit their views. All the suggestions should be considered before naming roads, etc.”

According to the proposal, as per the policy approved on April 13, 2010, naming or renaming of public places should be after a person who has historical importance or contributed in Mumbai or Maharashtra or the country’s development. This includes freedom fighters, political leaders, social workers, sportspersons, etc.

A senior official from the municipal secretary department said that the proposal is on the agenda of this month’s civic house meeting.

Recently, there was a proposal from SP corporator Rukhsana Siddique on naming a garden in Govandi after Tipu Sultan. Siddique had said that the name was proposed following demands from locals, but the BJP and Sanatan Sanstha had opposed the move saying that Tipu has no relation with the city.

There was another controversy on the naming of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover in Govandi. Recently, the naming of a junction after former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Kala Ghoda area was opposed by the Congress and SP.