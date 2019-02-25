Mumbai: Property sales likely to go up as GST cuts in housing projects come into effect

Developers and real estate observers have indicated an uptick in property sales in the next fiscal as cuts in the GST on housing projects, announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the GST council meeting on Sunday, take effect on April 1.

Advertising

On Sunday, Jaitley announced that the GST on under-construction homes will be slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. In the affordable housing segment (homes costing Rs 45 lakh or less), GST of 1 per cent will be levied as opposed to the 8 per cent levied at present.

Housing expert Sanjay Chaturvedi said the GST Council on Sunday cleared the proposal for lowering the GST rates for real estate. He further said properties costing up to Rs 45 lakh will be considered affordable. Similarly, properties with a carpet area of up to 60 sq mt for metros and 90 sq mt for non-metros will be considered affordable.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of a commercial real estate company, told The Indian Express, “The deduction in the GST rates for under-construction projects is the most decisive move by the GST Council. This move will give the necessary fillip to the demand in under-construction segment, that has been suffering from low sales levels for the past many quarters. The elimination of input credit tax benefit may hit profitability for the supply side; however, the potential demand generation as a result of this move will far outweigh any negative aspects leading to greater sales numbers and revenues. We estimate that the reduction in GST can potentially reduce the buyer’s payout by 6 per cent to 7 per cent on the overall purchase, depending on the category.”

“It is a welcome move and it will help both home buyers as well as builders,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, national president, National Real Estate Development Council, adding, “1 per cent on affordable housing without input tax credit is a welcomed and positive move which brings a huge relief to home buyers and helps to narrow down the demand mismatch gap.”

He further said, “Our demand of deducting the GST rate from cement has not been reduced as was expected, at 28 per cent it remains among the highest taxed inputs for construction – and there will be no input tax credit, so developers will face a challenging time.”

Advertising

Amit Wadhwani, co-founder of a real estate consultancy, said, “In the last few years, unsold inventory has increased due to reform in real estate sectors such as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Benami Properties (Prohibition) Act and also demonetisation. Deduction in the GST will help the buyer purchase an under-construction property that will give boost the real estate sector.”